Stocks head for weekly loss as economy’s pain deepens

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street after reports showed the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy, as Washington prepares to throw it another lifeline. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in afternoon trading, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking the sharpest losses. President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled details of his $1.9 trillion plan to prop up the economy, but markets had already rallied big on expectations of such a proposal. A report also showed sales at retailers sank 0.7% in December, a crucial month for the industry. The S&P 500 is heading for its first weekly loss in the last three.

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest retail trade group says holiday sales soared 8.3%, far exceeding its forecast even as the coronavirus kept shoppers away from physical stores. The National Retail Federation had expected growth in a range of 3.6% to 5.2% for the November and December period compared to the year-earlier period. The outsized gains show how the pandemic has caused a major shift in spending away from restaurants and travel and more toward buying goods that focus on activities around the home like home furnishings and food. The figures exclude sales from auto, restaurants and gas. The trade group’s report comes on the same day the Commerce Department reported that retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in December from the month before, a decline Wall Street analysts weren’t expecting.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department reports that wholesale prices rose 0.3% in December, led by a 5.5% jump in energy costs, the biggest since June. The rise in energy costs offset a 0.1% drop in food, the first decline since August. Over the past 12 months, inflation at the wholesale level has risen a modest 0.8%.

UNDATED (AP) — A federal report says the coronavirus pandemic has taken away about a third of the commercial fishing industry’s revenue. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says revenues from catch brought to the docks by commercial fishermen fell 29% over the course of the first seven months of the year. The report says revenues declined every month from March to July, including a 45% decrease in July. The NOAA report says the seafood industry at large has been hit hard by restaurant closures, social distancing protocols and the need for safety measures.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The financial performance of the big U.S. banks has improved from earlier in 2020, when the virus pandemic walloped the global economy. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo saw fourth quarter profits rise; Citigroup’s profit fell in the last quarter of 2020 but increased from the third quarter. The three banks have a more positive, though cautious outlook for the economy, which was reflected in an accounting maneuver each employed that contributed significantly to the better results.