Stocks slide, Biden vaccination plans, NRA files bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street today, posting their first weekly loss after two weeks of solid gains. The S&P fell 0.7%, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking some of the sharpest losses. The declines came as more reports showed how the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy, even as Washington prepares to throw it another lifeline. Treasury yields also dipped as reports showed shoppers held back on spending during the holidays and are feeling less confident. Stocks have run out of steam since the S&P set a record last week.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden says that administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days is only the beginning of his coronavirus plan. He says that lasting impact will come from uniting Americans in a new effort grounded in science and fueled by billions in federal money for vaccination, testing, and outbreak sleuths. Biden spoke Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, day after unveiling a $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” to confront the virus and provide temporary supports for a shaky economy. About $400 billion of that is for measures aimed at controlling the virus, and Biden went into greater detail to describe them. He said he’d use the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law seldom invoked, to marshal supplies of vaccine.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors conducted an hourslong interview Thursday of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former attorney. Three people familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press investigators with the Manhattan district attorney’s office asked about Trump’s business dealings. The interview focused in part on Trump’s relationship with Deutsche Bank, his biggest and longest standing creditor. The three people weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has been waging a protracted legal battle to get access to Trump’s tax records. The White House declined to comment.

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator says that COVID-19 vaccine documents stolen from its servers by hackers have been not only leaked to the web, but “manipulated.” The European Medicines Agency said Friday that an ongoing investigation into the hack showed that hackers obtained emails and documents from November related to the evaluation of experimental coronavirus vaccines. The agency said some of the correspondence had been “manipulated by the perpetrators…which could undermine trust in vaccines.” The EMA says law enforcement authorities are taking “necessary action” in response to the hack.

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association says the nation’s most powerful gun-rights organization has filed for bankruptcy and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York. The announcement Friday comes months after New York’s attorney general sued the NRA over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips. The coronavirus pandemic also forced the NRA last year to lay off dozens of employees, cancel its national convention and scuttle fundraising.