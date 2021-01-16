Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out its first losing week in three after reports showed the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy, as Washington prepares to throw it another lifeline. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday and down 56.43 points, or 1.5% for the week. The Dow is down 283.71 points, or 0.9% for the week. The Nasdaq is down 203.47 points, or 1.5% while the Russell 2000 is up 31.54 points, or 1.5% for the week.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The National Rifle Association says the nation’s most powerful gun-rights organization has filed for bankruptcy protection and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York. The announcement Friday comes months after New York’s attorney general sued the NRA over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips. The coronavirus pandemic also forced the NRA last year to lay off dozens of employees, cancel its national convention and scuttle fundraising. The NRA’s bankruptcy filing listed between $100 million and $500 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities.

UNDATED (AP) — Federal safety officials are investigating people who took part in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to decide whether they belong on the federal no-fly list. The move is one of several that officials outlined Friday. They say they are increasing security at Washington-area airports leading up to next week’s presidential inauguration. The head of the Transportation Security Administration says that includes more police and bomb-detecting dogs, and more federal air marshals on certain flights. Security is routinely tightened for presidential inaugurations, and the urgency was raised after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors plans to spend $800 million to turn a Canadian SUV plant into one that will make electric delivery vans. Work on the plant, which is in Ingersoll, Ontario, will start immediately and take two years. The plant currently makes Chevrolet Equinox SUVs. The electric delivery vans are part of GM’s new venture BrightDrop, which is building electric vehicles for delivery companies. The growth of online shopping has increased demand for electric vans as delivery companies look for cleaner vehicles to deliver packages. BrightDrop’s first customer is FedEx, which will begin receiving GM’s EV600 electric vans later this year.

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets. The frozen stuffed sandwiches were shipped to retail stores nationwide. The USDA says the product was recalled because it “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic.” The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust.