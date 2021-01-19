Mostly higher stocks…Turkey ad ban on Twitter, Pinterest

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — World markets are mostly higher today as the coming changing of the guard in the U.S. raises hopes for more support for the economy and more aggressive measures to fight the pandemic. In early European trading, Germany’s DAX gained 0.4% and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3%. Britain’s FTSE edged 0.2% higher. In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 2.7% higher, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.4% and South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.6%. But the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.8%. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P futures are higher.

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the European aviation safety agency says the Boeing 737 Max will be green-lighted to resume flights in Europe next week, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency says the planes will be permitted to fly so long as they meet conditions specified by the agency and that pilots are up to date on their training. The plane already has been cleared to fly in the U.S. and Brazil, and will be allowed to fly in Canada from Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Rohit Chopra as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Chopra is an ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who championed the creation of the agency. Chopra is on the Federal Trade Commission. He helped launch the consumer agency after the 2008 financial crisis and served as deputy director. Biden also nominated Gary Gensler, the former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, as the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is considering the idea of buying vaccine shots for New Yorkers directly from one of the vaccine makers, Pfizer. Cuomo, like other governors, is frustrated by snags in federal distribution. The idea seems far from a sure bet, with the pharmaceutical giant saying it would need federal approval to sell to state governments. If that were to happen, the cost and amount have yet to be discussed.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has slapped advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest over their non-compliance with a controversial new law that requires social media platforms to appoint legal representatives in the country. The law — which human rights and media freedoms groups say amounts to censorship — forces social media companies to maintain representatives in Turkey to deal with complaints about content on their platforms. Companies that refuse to designate an official representative are subjected to fines, followed by advertising bans and could face bandwidth reductions that would make their platforms too slow to use. Facebook avoided the ban after it announced Monday that it would assign a representative.