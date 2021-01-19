Stocks climb…Goldman profits double…GM-Microsoft team up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing, recovering some of last week’s losses to pull closer to their record highs. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in early trading and got back within 1% of its record set earlier this month. Markets are rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and amid expectation that Washington will soon try to deliver another round of economic stimulus. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary is expected to call on Congress to do more for the economy when she testifies before the Senate later in the day.

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs said its profits more than doubled from a year earlier thanks to a surge in both trading and advising revenue. The Wall Street investment bank earned $4.36 billion, or $12.08 per share, up from a profit of $1.72 billion, or $4.69 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The earnings were significantly better than the $7.45-per-share profit that analysts were expecting. Goldman’s results reflect that Wall Street had a strong year, despite the pandemic and millions of Americans out of work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America’s fourth-quarter profits fell 18% from a year ago, as lower interest rates weighed down the bank. However the bank was able to release more than $800 million from its credit reserves, in a sign that it sees the U.S. economy improving in the coming months. The North Carolina-based bank said today that it earned a profit of $5.47 billion, or 59 cents a share, down from a profit $6.99 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting BofA to earn 56 cents a share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

MARCY L’ETOILE, France (AP) — Unions at French drug maker Sanofi held a one-day strike at the lab where it is developing a COVID-19 vaccine. They’re protesting job cuts the company plans despite a boost in investment amid the pandemic. The workers said that hundreds of planned job cuts in France could slow the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The strike action occurred amid ongoing negotiations between unions and management.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars. Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing its valuation to about $30 billion. Cruise, which GM bought in 2016, has been testing its automated vehicles in San Francisco without backup drivers. Shares in GM jumped more than 8% this morning.