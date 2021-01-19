Stocks gain…Focus on relief plan…Court tosses Trump rule

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are recovering some of last week’s losses to pull closer to their record highs. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in afternoon trading and got back within 1% of its record set earlier this month. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, called on Congress to do more for the economy in testimony before the Senate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janet Yellen says the incoming administration will focus on winning quick passage of its $1.9 trillion relief plan, rejecting Republican arguments that the measure is too big given the size of U.S. budget deficits. Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee during her confirmation hearing, “More must be done.” She said, “Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later.” Democrats voiced support for the Biden proposal while Republicans questioned spending nearly $2 trillion more on top of nearly $3 trillion that Congress passed in various packages last year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out a rule that made one of the Trump administration’s most momentous climate rollbacks. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia says the administration acted illegally under the Clean Air Act in easing federal regulation of pollution from power plants. The ruling is expected to give the incoming Biden administration a freer hand to regulate emissions from power plants, one of the major sources of climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions.

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of MyPillow, a vocal and in the past few weeks very visible supporter of President Donald Trump, says a backlash against the company has begun after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol this month. Mike Lindell, who is the company’s CEO, said major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have dropped the brand. Both companies confirmed the decision not to carry the brand in their stores, but cited flagging sales rather than Lindell’s actions or his support for Trump.

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his officials are in frequent contact with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration about a long disputed oil pipeline that reports say Biden will cancel on his first day in office. Trudeau says over the last number of days, his officials have communicated arguments in favor of the Keystone XL pipeline to the highest levels of Biden’s administration. A few Canadian media outlets reported Sunday that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline immediately upon taking office.