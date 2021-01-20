Stocks rally, President Biden day one actions

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied to record highs on Wall Street as traders hoped that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the economy, which is still reeling from joblessness and business closures because of the pandemic. The S&P rose 52.94 points or 1.4% to 3,851.85. President Joe Biden has already pitched a $1.9 trillion plan to help American families and businesses. The hope is that the additional stimulus will help carry the economy until vaccinations get daily life closer to normal later this year. The Dow gained 257.86 points, or 0.8%, to 31,188.38. The Nasdaq climbed 260.07 points, or 2%, to 13,457.25. The Russell 2000 picked up 9.48 points, or 0.4%, to 2,160.62.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Joe Biden has signaled plans to place a temporary moratorium on oil and gas lease activities in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Trump administration had issued leases in a remote, rugged area considered sacred by the Indigenous Gwich’in. The plans and other proposed executive actions were announced on a fact sheet by the new Biden administration. Drilling critics hope Biden moves to provide permanent protections.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian company behind the Keystone XL oil pipeline says it has suspended work on the pipeline in anticipation of President Joe Biden revoking the permit. The 1,700-mile pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. The company said today that it will “review the decision, assess its implications, and consider its options.” But it said the project will be suspended.

UNDATED (AP) — Two large studies are giving a much sharper picture of which inherited mutations raise the risk of breast cancer for women without a family history of the disease. Doctors say the results published today by the New England Journal of Medicine can help women make better decisions about screening, preventive surgery or other steps. Although this sort of genetic testing isn’t currently recommended for the general population, its use is growing and many people use tests sold directly to consumers. One study suggests that nearly 2% of U.S. women have a mutation that may raise their risk for breast cancer.

UNDATED (AP) — California reported its second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths today but also a dip in hospitalizations below 20,000 for the first time since Dec. 27. California officials are pinning their hopes on President Joe Biden as they struggle to obtain coronavirus vaccines to curb a coronavirus surge that has packed hospitals and morgues. Doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been arriving haphazardly as they make their way from the source to counties, cities and hospitals.