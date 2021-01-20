Stocks rally

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying to records on encouraging earnings reports and continued optimism that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the struggling economy. The S&P 500 was 1.4% higher in afternoon trading and topped the record closing level it set earlier this month. Joe Biden took the oath of office to become U.S. president, and he has already pitched a $1.9 trillion plan for the struggling economy. The hope is that such stimulus will help carry the economy until COVID-19 vaccinations get daily life closer to normal later this year.

NEW YORK (AP) — The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled. The explanation for the apparent mismatch between supply and demand is unclear, but last week the U.S. Health and Human Services Department suggested that states had unrealistic expectations for how much vaccine was on the way. The shortages are coming as states dramatically ramp up their vaccination drives, at the direction of the federal government, to reach people 65 and older, along with other groups deemed essential or at high risk. More than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. have been blamed on the virus.

WASHINGTON (AP) — China has imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials as they made their way out the door. In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft. Others covered by the sanctions include Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon. The sanctions are largely symbolic but underscore Beijing’s hostility toward a U.S. administration it regarded as hostile.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s highest-profile entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, has appeared in a video posted online, ending a 2 1/2-month disappearance from public view that prompted speculation about his status and his business empire’s future. In the 50-second video, Ma congratulated teachers supported by his charitable foundation and made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Group by regulators. The video appeared on Chinese business news and other websites. The normally voluble, press-friendly Ma was last seen in public after criticizing financial regulators in a speech at a conference in October. Days later, regulators suspended Ant’s planned multibillion-dollar stock market debut.

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has issued fines to a U.S. video game platform and five game makers after they blocked players from buying cheaper copies of the games in other countries. The EU’s executive Commission said today that it fined Valve and the game makers a total of 7.8 million euros because they restricted cross-border sales in violation of the bloc’s antitrust rules. It said the companies used so-called geo-blocking practices to prevent players from activating and playing games sold either on DVD or by download. Valve owns the Steam online PC game distribution platform.