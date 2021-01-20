Stocks rise ahead of Biden inauguration

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, climbing toward records on stronger-than-expected earnings reports and continued optimism that an economic recovery is on the way. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading, flitting above the record high it set earlier this month. Joe Biden takes the oath of office to become U.S. president today, and he has already pitched a $1.9 trillion plan for the struggling economy. The hope is that such stimulus will help carry the economy until COVID-19 vaccinations get daily life closer to normal later this year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a former Google engineer who pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. Anthony Levandowski was among the more than 140 people included in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term. Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison in August. He was also ordered to pay more than $850,000.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian company behind the Keystone XL oil pipeline says it has suspended work on the pipeline in in anticipation of incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its permit. Biden’s Day One plans included moving to revoke a presidential permit for the pipeline. The 1,700-mile pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. The company said it will “review the decision, assess its implications, and consider its options.” But it said the project will be suspended.

UNDATED (AP) — UnitedHealth’s fourth-quarter earnings tumbled as costs from COVID-19 hit the health insurance provider, but results still easily beat expectations. Health care use rebounded in the final quarter of 2020 after the global pandemic kept people away from doctor offices and surgery centers when it first spread earlier last year. UnitedHealth also says its insurance business spent more in the fourth quarter covering COVID-19 testing and treatment. Medical costs, by far the company’s largest expense, jumped 7% to more than $42 billion. UnitedHealth also reaffirmed its forecast for 2021 earnings.

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Ford pickup truck tailgate recall didn’t fix the problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 11 complaints that a recall of power tailgates on 300,000 Super Duty pickups didn’t work. Ford recalled the F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks in 2019 because the power tailgates could open while being driven, which could let unrestrained cargo fall out. The trucks are from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The agency says it also has received reports from Ford about unintended tailgate openings after recall repairs were made.