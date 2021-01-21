Stocks mixed, Biden ramps up COVID-19 strategy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street as the earnings reporting season for U.S. companies ramped into higher gear. The S&P edged up just one point, enough to mark another record high. The Dow and other market measures fell, as did most stocks. Insurer Travelers jumped after reporting a stronger-than-expected profit, as most companies have been doing so far in this earnings season. United Airlines fell after reporting a worse loss than expected. Economic reports were mixed, including one showing 900,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. Treasury yields continued to move higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting into play his national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks. It also includes a requirement that Americans mask up for travel. He signed 10 virus-related executive orders today with the nation deep in the deadliest wave of the pandemic and facing worrisome new mutations. Biden has vowed to take more aggressive measures than his predecessor to contain the virus, but he faces steep obstacles, including uncertainty over whether congressional Republicans will help pass his $1.9 trillion coronavirus package.

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon won’t be forced to restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled today against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said she wasn’t dismissing Parler’s “substantive underlying claims” against Amazon but said it fell short in demonstrating the need for an injunction forcing it back online. Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service last week, and in court filings said the suspension was a “last resort” to block it from harboring violent plans to disrupt the presidential transition.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has inherited a badly damaged economy pulverized by the pandemic, with 10 million fewer jobs than a year ago and as many as one in 6 small businesses shut down. Yet there are also signs of resilience and recovery that suggest the prospect of a rebound, perhaps a robust one, by the second half of his first year in office. Despite the bleakness of the economic landscape, Biden by most accounts faces a less daunting challenge than he confronted as vice president under Barack Obama more than a decade ago in the depths of the Great Recession.

NEW YORK (AP) — Civil rights groups are celebrating President Joe Biden’s swift revocation of a Trump administration order that had banned federal agencies, contractors and recipients of federal funding from conducting certain diversity training. The order had targeted workplace trainings that explored systemic racism and privilege, which former President Donald Trump had deemed “un-American” and harmful to white workers. The Department of Labor had already suspended enforcement of the order after a California federal court granted a preliminary injunction.