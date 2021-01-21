Stocks mixed…Jobless claims slip to a still-high 900,000

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are hovering near their record highs in early trading on Wall Street as earnings season ramps into higher gear. The S&P 500 is virtually unchanged a day after reaching an all-time high amid enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccines leading to an economic recovery and expectations that Washington will deliver more stimulus for the economy. Insurance company Travelers jumped after reporting a stronger-than-expected profit, as most companies have been doing so far in this earnings season. United Airlines fell after reporting an even worse loss than expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 900,000, still a historically high level that points to ongoing job cuts in a raging pandemic. The Labor Department’s report underscores that President Joe Biden has inherited an economy that faltered this winter as virus cases spiked, cold weather restricted dining and federal rescue aid expired. The government said 5.1 million Americans are continuing to receive state jobless benefits, down from 5.2 million in the previous week. That suggests that while some of the unemployed are finding jobs, others are likely using up their state benefits and transitioning to separate extended-benefit programs.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home construction jumped 5.8% in December to 1.67 million units, a 14-year high, as housing wrapped up its best year since 2006. The better-than-expected December gain followed an increase of 9.8% in November, when housing starts climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.58 million units. The Commerce Department says the December pace was the strongest since a building rate of 1.72 million units in September 2006. Housing has been one of the star performers this year even as the overall economy has been wracked by the coronavirus. Record-low mortgage rates and the desire of many people to move to larger homes during the extended stay-at-home period has fueled demand.

UNDATED (AP) — Drugmaker Eli Lilly says its COVID-19 antibody drug can prevent illness among residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations. It’s the first major study to show that it may prevent disease. The drugmaker said participants who got the drug had up to a 57% lower risk of getting COVID-19. Among nursing home residents only, there was up to an 80% reduction in risk. U.S. regulators last year allowed emergency use of the treatment for mild or moderate COVID-19 cases that do not require hospitalization. The pandemic has devastated nursing homes and other long-term care locations.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon is offering its colossal operations network and advanced technologies to assist President Joe Biden in his vow to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office. The CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, said in a letter to Biden that the company has a deal with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at its facilities. Biden plans to sign 10 pandemic-related executive orders today, but the administration says efforts to supercharge the rollout of vaccines have been hampered by lack of cooperation from the Trump administration during the transition.