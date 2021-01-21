Stocks stay near records…Weak United forecast…Rates slip

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting around their record highs on Wall Street Thursday, as earnings season ramps into higher gear. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in afternoon trading, a day after reaching an all-time high amid enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccines leading to an economic recovery and expectations that Washington will deliver more stimulus for the economy. Economic reports were mixed, including one showing 900,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

UNDATED (AP) — Shares of United Airlines are falling after the company gave a weak forecast for its revenue in the first three months of 2021. United lost more than $7 billion last year as the pandemic wiped out travel plans. Its CEO acknowledged Thursday that investors are worried because United won’t say when it expects travel to pick up again. The shares are down more 5% in afternoon trading — a bigger decline than other airline stocks. United’s forecast of first-quarter revenue is weaker than a prediction from rival Delta Air Lines.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The largest business lobbying group in the U.S. is supporting President Joe Biden’s early moves to confront the coronavirus. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce chief policy officer Neil Bradley says Biden is correct that controlling the coronavirus is key to fully reopening the economy. Bradley says the chamber supports the “focus on removing roadblocks to vaccinations and reopening schools,” which will help accelerate a “broad-based economic recovery for all Americans.” Biden’s predecessor had put pressure on states to reopen quickly.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to a family business ravaged by pandemic shutdowns, with revenue plunging more than 40 percent at his Doral golf property, his Washington hotel and both his Scottish resorts. Trump’s financial disclosure released as he left office this week was just the latest bad news for his financial empire after banks, brokerages and golf organizations announced they were cutting ties with his company following the storming of the Capitol this month by his political supporters.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week while remaining at record-low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.77% from 2.79% last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 2.21% from 2.23%. The damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies suppressed home loan rates through most of 2020. Economists forecast modest increases in mortgage rates this year.