Stocks mixed, Yellen confirmation moves to Senate

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street, trimming the weekly gain for the S&P even as the Nasdaq eked out another record high. Small-company stocks also bounded ahead, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average of big blue-chip stocks fell. Overseas markets also hit pause on their recent rally as worries mounted about resurgent coronavirus cases in China and weak economic data from Europe. In the U.S., IBM sank after a weak earnings report. Treasury yields edged lower and crude oil prices fell. Even after losing 0.3% Friday the S&P still managed a gain of 1.9% for the week.

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking executive action to provide a stopgap measure of financial relief to millions of Americans. Biden wants to get assistance flowing while Congress begins to consider the Democratic president’s much larger $1.9 trillion package to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The two executive orders that Biden signed today would increase food aid, protect job seekers on unemployment and clear a path for federal workers and contractors to get a $15 hourly minimum wage. The Biden White House has not provided a timeline for getting its proposed relief package through.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee has approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Janet Yellen to be the nation’s 78th treasury secretary. It sets up a final vote by the full Senate as soon as Monday. That, would make her the first woman to hold the job. The Finance Committee approved Yellen’s nomination on a 26-0 vote.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits is prompting widespread concerns in New Mexico, where spending on education and other government programs hinges on the industry’s success. About half of production in the state happens on federal land and amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties each year. Republicans and some community leaders say any moves to make permanent the suspension would be economically devastating. Congressional members from other western states also have concerns, saying the ripple effects of the moratorium will hurt small businesses already struggling because of the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who advertised a supposed COVID-19 “vaccine” that he said he created in his personal lab, has been arrested. KUOW reports that Johnny T. Stine faces a misdemeanor charge of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Stine advertised injections of the supposed vaccine for $400 on his personal Facebook page in March 2020. At that time, there was no authorized COVID-19 vaccine on the market. It wasn’t immediately known if Stine has a lawyer to comment on his case. He could face up to one year in prison if convicted.