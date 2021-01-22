Stocks slip as rally takes a pause

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tapping the brakes on its record-setting rally this week, as markets worldwide take a pause today. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in morning trading, a day after inching up to its second straight all-time high. Losses for stocks started early in Asia and then carried westward on worries about resurgent coronavirus cases in China and weak economic data from Europe. In the U.S., disappointing earnings reports from IBM and some other companies gave cover for investors to book profits after big recent gains. The S&P 500 is still on pace for a 1.8% weekly gain.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose 0.7% in December, helping to push sales for the entire year to the highest level in 14 years, giving the economy a rare bright spot in a global pandemic. The National Association of Realtors reports that the December sales increase lifted activity to a seasonally adjusted annual ratee of 6.76 million units. For the year, sales rose to 6.48 million, the highest level since 2006 at the height of the housing boom. The report showed that the median sales prices was $309,800 in December, up 12.9% from a year ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee has approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Janet Yellen to be the nation’s 78th Treasury secretary. Supporters said they hoped to get the full Senate to approve her nomination later today, making her the first woman to hold the job. The Finance Committee approved Yellen’s nomination on a 26-0 vote. The administration is urging a quick confirmation vote, saying it’s critical to get the top member of Biden’s economic team in place as the president seeks to win approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon is the incoming chairman of the Finance Committee and says hopes to get Yellen’s nomination through the full Senate on Friday.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Google is threatening to make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government proceeds with plans to make tech giants pay for news content. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly hit back, saying it doesn’t respond to threats. Morrison’s comments came after Mel Silva, the managing director of Google Australia and New Zealand, told a Senate inquiry into the bill that the new rules would be unworkable. She said Google was willing to pay a wide and diverse group of news publishers for the value they added, but not under the rules as proposed. The mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government aims to make Google and Facebook pay Australian media companies fairly for using news content the tech giants siphon from news sites.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to nearly $1 billion ahead of tonight’s drawing after more than four months without a winner. That record drought is thanks to bad luck, poor odds and reduced play partially blamed on the coronavirus pandemic. It’s only the third time a lottery jackpot has grown so large, but much has changed since the last time such a big prize was up for grabs in 2018. Maryland’s lottery director says sales of the big lottery games dropped about 50% after peaking in October 2018 and continued to decline after the virus hit. He says the huge Mega Millions prize and a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot won Wednesday by a single ticket sold in Maryland have juiced sales for the games, but they still have some ground to make up.