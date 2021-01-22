Wall Street rally pauses

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tapping the brakes on this week’s record-setting rally this week. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading, a day after inching up to its second straight all-time high. Losses for stocks started early in Asia and then carried westward on worries about resurgent coronavirus cases in China and weak economic data from Europe. In the U.S., disappointing earnings reports from IBM and some other companies gave cover for investors to book profits after big recent gains. The S&P 500 is still on pace for a 1.8% weekly gain.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter says it has permanently banned an account connected to the office of Iran’s supreme leader. Today’s suspension came after the page posted a photo that appeared to show former President Donald Trump playing golf in the shadow of a giant drone. Other accounts thought to be tied to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s (hah-meh-neh-EEZ’) office remained active. Since Facebook and Twitter cut off Trump from their platforms for inciting the assault on the U.S. Capitol, activists have urged the companies to apply their policies equally to other political figures. The image posted late Thursday by the account linked to Khamenei appeared to call for an attack on Trump.

BERLIN (AP) — Google says it has banned a prominent German user of its YouTube video platform who had repeatedly posted false claims about the coronavirus outbreak. Google says a YouTube channel known as KenFM is no longer available and that the person operating it will not be allowed to start another. KenFM was operated by Ken Jebsen, a former journalist who was fired by Germany’s public broadcaster rbb after anti-Semitic comments he had made came to light. YouTube and others have vowed to crack down on the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus by users of their sites.

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer has committed to supply up to 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year to a global effort to get affordable shots to poor and middle-income countries. The deal announced today will supply the shots to the program known as COVAX. It’s a boost to the global program, as wealthy nations have snapped up most of the millions of coming shots. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will provide the doses at an undisclosed but “not-for-profit price,” over the course of 2021. The doses are a small fraction of what’s needed, as COVAX aims vaccinate billions of people.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s parent company is letting the air out of an internet-beaming balloon company that was providing online access from the stratosphere. The plan to shut down Loon ends what started out as one of Google’s secret projects in its so-called “moonshot factory.” Google and Loon are now owned by Alphabet Inc. As reflected by its name, Loon was viewed as a crazy idea from the start. Yet Google’s hopes for the project were as lofty as the high-flying balloons themselves when Loon made its debut in 2013, but it never was able to navigate its way to being able to turn a profit.