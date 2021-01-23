Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street Friday, trimming the weekly gain for the S&P even as the Nasdaq eked out another record high. Even after losing 0.3% Friday the S&P still managed a gain of 1.9% for the week. The Dow added 182.72 points, or 0.6% for the week. The Nasdaq gained 544.56 points, or 4.2%. The Russell 2000 picked up 45.56 points, or 2.1%.

BOSTON (AP) — Computer chipmaker Intel Corp. says it is investigating a reported hack of its corporate website that prompted it to release a quarterly earnings report early. The company’s chief financial officer, George Davis, told The Financial Times that Intel published its earnings ahead of the stock market’s close on Thursday because it believed a hacker stole financially sensitive information from the site. A company statement said a graphic from Intel’s earnings material may have been taken. Such information could benefit stock traders. Intel had no comment beyond a Thursday statement in which it said it is investigating reports of “non-authorized access” to its earnings material.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Trump administration granted final approval for a proposed Nevada lithium mine in its last days, adding it to a list of energy and mining projects fast-tracked before President Joe Biden took office. Biden has already revoked permits for projects like the Keystone XL pipeline, but like the outgoing administration, he supports lithium mining. The mineral is a key component in rechargeable batteries, and boosting domestic production could lower the price tag on his climate plan, which includes rebates for electric vehicles. But while technologists see lithium as a replacement for carbon-based fuels, conservationists worry about mining’s impact on the surrounding environment.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Lindell, the businessman better known to the world as the MyPillow Guy, is weighing a run for governor in Minnesota. If he follows through on a campaign, it could be an early test of where the Republican Party is headed in the post-Donald Trump era. Lindell would bring a high profile to a race thanks to name recognition built on his ever-present TV ads. But he would also bring baggage, with his unflagging support for Trump that included parroting Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. Some Republican operatives in the state say Lindell’s activism has made it impossible for him to win a statewide election.

UNDATED (AP) — Daisy Ridley and Jennifer Hudson went to a movie premiere together last week. They posed for photos and made remarks from a stage while an audience watched quietly. To be accurate, it was their avatars. The actors were actually on different continents, brought together for a few minutes through virtual reality headsets to walk a red carpet, pose for photos in front of a step and repeat and to speak to a crowd of other avatars on behalf of their short film “Baba Yaga.” It’s being called the first ever VR movie premiere. Consumers can experience the premiere space and the film now through Oculus Quest.