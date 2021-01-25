Mixed market…Gamer war…Twitter fact-checking

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ended a choppy day with mixed results Monday as the market struggled to find direction. Apple and other Big Tech stocks lurched higher, then lower, then back up again. Several of them report their latest quarterly results this week. The S&P climbed 0.4%, even though slightly more stocks fell than rose within the index. The Dow ended 36.98 lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose. Traders are keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus infections in various countries and a bumpy rollout of vaccinations in the U.S.

NEW YORK (AP) — A head-scratching David and Goliath story is playing out on Wall Street over the stock price of a money-losing videogame retailer. An army of smaller-pocketed, optimistic investors is throwing dollars and buy orders at the stock of GameStop — in direct opposition to a group of wealthy investors who are counting on the stock price to plunge. The resulting action is wild, with GameStop’s stock soaring nearly 145% in less than two hours Monday morning, only for the gains to disappear quickly afterward. And so far, the smaller investors appear to be winning.

UNDATED (AP) — Twitter is enlisting its users to help combat misinformation on its service by flagging and notating misleading and false tweets. The pilot program, called Birdwatch, allows a preselected group of users who sign up through Twitter. People who want to sign up must have a U.S.-based phone carrier, verified email and phone number and no recent Twitter rule violations. Twitter says it wants both experts and non-experts to write Birdwatch notes. Twitter, along with other social media companies, has been grappling how best to combat misinformation on its service.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said schools should be made “safe and secure” for students and teachers as states look to ramp up in-person learning. But Biden speaking to reporters on Monday sidestepped a question about whether school districts should wait until teachers are vaccinated before requiring them to return to the classroom. That issue is at the heart of a standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)_California is considering extending its pandemic eviction protections through the end of June and paying up to 80% of some tenants’ unpaid rent. The state passed a law last year banning evictions for tenants who pay at least 25% of their rent owed between September and January. Those protections will expire Monday. A proposal being negotiated would extend those protections through the end of June. It would also use federal money to pay off up to 80% of some some tenants’ debts if landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20%.