Stocks wobble…California lifts orders…Cruises off

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading as investors looked ahead to this week’s deluge of company earnings and remained concerned about the economic damage likely to be caused by a rise in coronavirus cases in some countries. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after shifting between small gains and losses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions. Public health officials said today that the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The decision comes with improving trends in the rate of infections, hospitalizations, intensive care unit capacity and vaccinations.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine protects against worrisome emerging variants of the coronavirus but it’s taking the precaution of testing a possible booster dose against the strain discovered in South Africa. Moderna says the move was out of “an abundance of caution” after preliminary lab tests suggested its shot produced a weaker immune response to that variant.

UNDATED (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling and delaying more U.S. trips with new cases of COVID-19 averaging about 170,000 per day in the country amid a jumbled rollout of vaccines. Carnival’s planned seasonal service out of San Diego has been suspended until further notice, and cruises scheduled through April 2023 were cancelled. The company said Monday that some trips from California to Hawaii will continue, but will sail from Long Beach instead. Carnival began warning travelers of cancellations on Friday.

LONDON (AP) — Google says it’s making progress on its plan to revamp Chrome user tracking technology aimed at improving privacy even as it faces challenges from regulators and officials. The company gave an update Monday on its work to remove from its Chrome browser so-called third-party cookies, which are used by a website’s advertisers or partners and can be used to track user browsing habits across the internet. They’ve been a longtime source of privacy concerns and Google said a year ago that it would do away with them, in an announcement that shook up the online advertising industry.