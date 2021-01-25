Wall Street mixed…Merck gives up on 2 COVID vaccines

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology stocks are off to a good start on Wall Street, but other parts of the markets aren’t as strong, leaving major indexes mixed in the early going. At 10:18 a.m. Eastern Time, the Nasdaq is up 163 points, to 13,706. The S&P 500 is up 14 points, to 3,856. The Dow is down 99 points, to 30,897.

UNDATED (AP) — Merck is giving up on two potential COVID-19 vaccines following poor results in early-stage studies. The drugmaker says that it will focus instead on studying two possible treatments for the virus that also have yet to be approved by regulators. The company says its potential vaccines were well tolerated by patients, but they generated an inferior immune system response compared with other vaccines. Merck entered the race to fight COVID-19 later than other top drugmakers.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive body is proposing that EU nations impose more travel restrictions to counter the worrying spread of new coronavirus variants. But the European Commission also wants to make sure to keep goods and workers moving across EU borders. It wants EU nations to reinforce testing and quarantine measures for travelers as virus mutations that are more transmissible threaten to overwhelm European hospitals with new cases. Some nations, like Belgium, have already banned all nonessential travel for its residents. More than 400,000 EU citizens have died from the virus since the pandemic first hit last year.

NEW YORKK (AP) — Budweiser Beer ads will be sitting out the Super Bowl. Anheuser-Busch will not be running ads for the iconic brand during the game, and instead will donate the money it would have spent on advertising the brand to coronavirus vaccination awareness. But the beer giant still has four minutes of advertising during the game for its other brands including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of tractors are lining up on the outskirts of New Delhi, ready to swarm the Indian capital in a protest against new agriculture reform laws that have triggered a growing farmer rebellion that has rattled the government. Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking key highways connecting New Delhi with the country’s north for almost two months demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws. They plan to parade through the capital in a massive tractor rally on Tuesday, when India celebrates Republic Day. Representatives of the government and farmers have failed to make progress in repeated negotiations over the farmers’ demand that the laws be scrapped.