Stocks decline…Vaccine surge…Internet outages

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Tuesday after spending most of the day in the red. The S&P lost 0.1%, pulled down by losses in banks and industrial companies. Gains for some Big Tech companies like Amazon and Facebook helped keep the losses in check. Small-company stocks fell more than other parts of the market. Treasury yields rose. Investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against growing concerns about the pandemic. Many large companies are reporting this week from all parts of the economy, including American Express, Johnson & Johnson, Apple and General Electric.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing that the U.S. is purchasing an additional 100 million doses each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines for delivery this summer, with the government expecting to be able to deliver enough of the two-dose regimens to states this summer to vaccinate 300 million people. The additional purchases from drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna come as the Biden administration is trying to ramp up vaccine production and states’ capacities to inject them into arms. Biden is also announcing that vaccine deliveries to states and territories will be boosted to at least 10 million doses per week over the next three weeks.

UNDATED (AP) — Internet users across the northeast U.S. experienced widespread outages for several hours Tuesday, interrupting work and school, because of an unspecified Verizon network issue. The company said in the afternoon, Eastern time, that the issue affecting its Fios service had been resolved and that service was returning to normal. A fiber cut in Brooklyn was unrelated to the problem, which Verizon said it was still investigating. People complained about internet issues and not being able to use major online services in an area that stretched from Washington to Boston.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have announced that two pension funds for city workers will pull an estimated $4 billion in investments from fossil fuel companies. City Comptroller Scott Stringer said Tuesday that smart investment policy and smart climate solutions go hand in hand. Stringer and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the boards of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System and the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System had voted to approve fossil fuel divestment. A third pension fund, the New York City Board of Education Retirement System, is expected to vote for divestment soon.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a district judge’s decision to order a full environmental impact review of the Dakota Access pipeline, but has declined to shut the line down while the review is completed. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled last year that a more extensive review was necessary than the assessment conducted earlier by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The tribe draws its water from the river and fears pollution.