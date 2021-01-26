Stocks muted…Yellen sworn in…Internet woes

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were muted in afternoon trading, as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against concerns about the virus pandemic. Blue chip companies like Johnson & Johnson and General Electric reported better-than-expected results. Wall Street faces renewed worries that troubles with COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janet Yellen has been sworn in as the nation’s 78th Treasury secretary and the first woman to hold the office. She was sworn in today by Vice President Kamala Harris. The ceremony was performed outside on the East Landing of the White House with a view of the Treasury Department that Yellen will lead. Yellen’s husband, George Akerlof, winner of a 2001 Nobel prize in economics and their son Robert, also an economist, were present for the brief ceremony.

UNDATED (AP) — Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages today. Verizon said it was working on a problem with its Fios service “throughout the Northeast corridor” in a statement 90 minutes after the outage was reported. The company said that some service had already been restored. Verizon had previously reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue was responsible for the entire outage.

FARGO,N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a district judge’s decision to order a full environmental impact review of the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled last year that a more extensive review was necessary than the one already conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The appeals court ruling issued Tuesday does not require the pipeline to stop operating or be emptied of oil.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first private space station crew has been introduced a year ahead of the planned launch. A Houston company on Tuesday identified the three men who are paying $55 million each to fly to the International Space Station next January atop a SpaceX rocket. They include a real estate and tech entrepreneur from Dayton, Ohio; a Canadian financier; and an Israeli businessman. They’ll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom.