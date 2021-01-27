Stocks slide, Facebook soars Q4, but future mixed, Tesla up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market posted its biggest drop since October today, led by declines in several Big Tech companies. The S&P gave up 2.6%, closing at 3,750.77 after setting a record high just two days earlier. The selling was broad, though technology giants including Facebook, Netflix and Google’s parent company accounted for a big part of the pullback. The stock of beleaguered video game seller GameStop more than doubled however as an army of small investors ganged up against hedge funds that made huge bets that the stock would fall. The Dow lost 633.87 points, or 2%, to 30,303.17. The Nasdaq slid 355.47 points, or 2.6%, to 13,270.60. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 41.16 points, or 1.9%, to 2,108.70.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook capped a tumultuous 2020 with soaring earnings in the final quarter, its user base boosted by people staying home and its revenue buoyed by a shift to digital advertising amid the pandemic. But the company predicted uncertainty for 2021 and said its revenue in the latter half of the year could face significant pressure. Because revenue grew so quickly in the second half of 2020, the social network could have trouble keeping up that pace. It’s also facing challenges in how it targets advertisements, including Apple’s coming launch of privacy protections that could limit Facebook’s ability to target ads.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s delayed launch of its latest iPhones unleashed a holiday buying frenzy that propelled sales of the trendsetting company’s most popular product to its fastest start in years. The apparently pent-up demand for four different iPhone 12 models highlighted Apple’s latest quarterly report Wednesday. Apple’s iPhone sales during the October-December period totaled $65.6 billion, a 17% increase from the same time in the previous year. Part of the gain reflected pandemic-driven production problems that pushed back the release of the new iPhone until October and November, later than the product’s usual September launch. But analysts also believe the sales surge was driven by the iPhone 12′s popularity.

UNDATED (AP) — Riding a sales surge amid a global pandemic, Tesla Inc. posted its first annual net profit last year as its stock soared to make it the world’s most valuable automaker. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker earned $721 million for the year and $270 million in the fourth quarter. It was the company’s sixth straight quarterly net profit after years of mostly losses. Once again the company needed regulatory credits purchased by other automakers in order to make a profit. Without $1.3 billion in credits for the year, Tesla would have lost money.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new supercomputer in Wyoming will rank among the fastest in the world. The National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, announced today that Houston-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise will provide the machine. The supercomputer should rank among the 25th fastest in the world and will be used to study phenomena including climate change, severe weather, wildfires and solar flares. It will theoretically be able to perform almost 20 quadrillion calculations per second. The new machine’s maximum speed per second will be roughly equivalent to each person on Earth completing a math equation every second for an entire month.