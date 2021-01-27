Stocks tumble… Fed pledges to keep rates low for long run

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving broadly lower on Wall Street as investors focus on the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. The major indexes were all down more than 1.5% in afternoon trading, dragged lower by technology stocks like Google’s parent company and Facebook as well as banks and materials stocks. It’s the busiest week of the quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies. Apple and Facebook will report their quarterly results after the closing bell. Shares of the video game retailer GameStop soared again.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is pledging to keep its low interest rate policies in place even well after the economy has sustained a recovery from the viral pandemic. The Fed said in a statement after its latest policy meeting that the improvement in the economy and job market has slowed in recent months, particularly in industries affected by the raging pandemic. Fed officials kept their benchmark short-term rate pegged near zero and said they would keep buying Treasury and mortgage bonds to restrain longer-term borrowing rates and support the economy

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited” by hackers. Apple made the software upgrades available yesterday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat. The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat. The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel” of software of Apple’s operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European and North American cyber cops have joined forces to disrupt what may be the world’s largest network for seeding malware infections, striking a major blow against criminal gangs that have been using it for years to install ransomware in extortion schemes and engage in financial theft. Authorities in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Lithuania, Canada and Ukraine took part in the international operation to take down the Emotet botnet. Dutch prosecutors say the malware was first discovered in 2014 and “evolved into the go-to solution for cybercriminals over the years.”

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say they have uncovered a group of hackers who stole data from banks in the United States and several European countries causing an estimated $2.5 billion in damage. The prosecutor-general’s office said the hackers were based in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. It said in a statement that the hackers stole passwords and payment data from private and state banks in the U.S., the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Lithuania. It did not name the banks or provide other details, including whether any suspects had been arrested. Ukrainian authorities cooperated with U.S. police and Europol.