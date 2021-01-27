Tech leads stocks lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street as investors focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. The S&P 500 was down 1.5% in early trading, dragged lower by technology stocks like Amazon and Facebook as well as energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also down 1.5%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 1.1%. It’s the busiest week of the quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies. Apple and Facebook will report their quarterly results after the closing bell.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a modest 0.2% in December, held back by a big drop in the volatile aircraft sector. A key category that tracks business investment decisions slowed. The Commerce Department reports that the 0.2% rise in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed much stronger increases of 1.2% November and 1.8% in October. Orders for commercial aircraft, hard hit because of the sharp drop in air travel during the pandemic, fell 51.8% in December.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing is reporting another huge loss, this one because of a setback to its 777X widebody jetliner. Boeing says it lost $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter on weaker demand for planes during the pandemic. The loss includes a pretax charge of $6.5 billion tied to the 777X. Boeing is pushing back the expected first delivery of the 777X by a year, until late 2023, because of tougher standards for certifying new planes and weaker demand for international travel because of the pandemic. The smaller Boeing 737 Max only recently returned to flying after being grounded worldwide for 20 months. Boeing says five airlines including American have made more than 2,700 flights with the Max since early December.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem and Wall Street are starting 2021 with different ideas for how the health insurer’s year will turn out. The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said today that it expects adjusted annual earnings to be greater than $24.50 per share, counting hits it expects from the COVID-19 pandemic and a recently passed Congressional spending bill. That floor falls short of the average analyst expectation for earnings of $25.37 per share, according to FactSet. Anthem said its forecast includes a hit of between 50 and 70 cents per share due partly to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which passed late last year.

DETROIT (AP) — In about three years, Navistar plans to start selling low-emission hydrogen-powered heavy trucks under a partnership with General Motors and a small distribution company called OneH2. The venture announced today is an early commercial deployment of the technology in U.S. long-haul trucking. Navistar hopes it will start widespread use of hydrogen-electric trucks, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions that come from burning diesel fuel. GM will provide fuel cells to Navistar. OneH2 will set up fueling stations either by trucking hydrogen to terminals or through small hydrogen generation units. Trucking company J.B Hunt will use test trucks in a pilot program starting toward the end of next year.