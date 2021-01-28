Global stocks skid…New Apple privacy controls

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have skidded today as a reality check sets in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, following Wall Street’s worst day since October. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.7%, Germany’s DAX dropped 1.2%, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.6%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.5% lower, South Korea’s Kospi sank 1.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.6%, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1.9%. Lower Dow and S&P futures suggest extended losses for Wall Street today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking his first steps to reverse Trump administration health care policies. The White House says today Biden plans to sign orders on a range of issues including getting more Americans covered and removing curbs on abortion counseling. The most concrete short-term impact will come from reopening HealthCare.gov insurance markets as coverage has shrunk amid economic turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic. That could happen as soon as Feb. 15. Biden also is directing health officials to weigh repealing a Trump rule that barred federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple says it will roll out a new privacy control in the spring to prevent iPhone apps from secretly shadowing people. The delay in its anticipated rollout aims to placate Facebook and other digital services that depend on such data surveillance to help sell ads. Although Apple didn’t provide a specific date, the timetable disclosed today means a feature known as App Tracking Transparency is likely to arrive in March or April. Apple has been holding off to give Facebook and other app makers more time to adjust to a feature that will require iPhone users to give explicit consent before apps can track them.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian health authorities have inspected a pharmaceutical factory located in Belgium to find out whether the expected delays in the deliveries of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine are due to production issues. The European Commission had asked the Belgian government to inspect the factory amid a dispute between the 27-nation bloc and the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. The Novasep factory is part of the European production chain for AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial deliveries in the EU to 31 million doses from 80 million. That’s because of reduced yields from its manufacturing plants in Europe.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Popular short-video Chinese app TikTok is cutting its workforce in India after hundreds of millions of its users dropped it to comply with a government ban on dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries. A TikTok statement expresses the hope the company will get a chance to relaunch the app in India to support hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers. The statement didn’t give details, but media reports say it has more than 2,000 employees in India. China says New Delhi is using national security as an excuse to prohibit Chinese mobile apps.