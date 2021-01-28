Stocks bounce back from yesterday’s plunge

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is recovering from yesterday’s big selloff. The S&P 500 was up 1.2% in early trading. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.4% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.7%. Some Big Tech companies are back in the winning column, including Facebook, which reported much better results for the last three months of the year than analysts were expecting. Investors were also encouraged to see a slight decline in the number of applications for unemployment benefits last week, even though the numbers remain very high due to widespread job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury yields rose. Traders continue to watch the dizzying moves of stocks like GameStop and AMC, which have become targets of online retail investors that have sent their shares skyrocketing even as big hedge funds bet they will fall.

NEW YORK (AP) — The online trading platform Robinhood is moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors. GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 to around $350 this month as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who has placed market bets that the stock would fall. Among the restrictions announced by Robinhood today, investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases, and Robinhood will try to slow the amount of trading using borrowed money.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a historically high 847,000 last week, a sign that layoffs remain high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. The Labor Department says last week’s claims were down by 67,000 from 914,000 the week before. Before the virus hit the United States hard last March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000. But the four-week moving average for claims, which smooths out weekly gyrations, rose to the highest level since September. Overall, nearly 4.8 million Americans are continuing to receive traditional state unemployment benefits.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 4% annual rate in the final three months of 2020 and shrank last year by the largest amount in 74 years. For 2020 as a whole, a year when the coronavirus inflicted the worst economic freeze since the end of World War II, the economy contracted 3.5% and clouded the outlook for the coming year. The economic damage followed the eruption of the pandemic 10 months ago and the deep recession it triggered, with tens of millions of Americans left jobless.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of new homes rose 1.6% in December after November’s big decline, which was even worse than previously thought. The Commerce Department says the increase pushed sales of new homes to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 842,000, which is fewer than analysts had projected. That follows November’s decline, which was revised downward from 841,000 to 829,000 homes sold, a decline of 12.6% from October. After a spring slump due to the coronavirus outbreak, housing came back strong in the summer and fall until last month’s significant drop.