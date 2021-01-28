Stocks bounce back….GameStop trading limits spark outcry

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes are posting solid gains on Wall Street, a day after sinking to their worst loss since October. Investors continue to closely watch the wild swings in GameStop, AMC and several other stocks that have become targets of online investors who are pushing them higher and taking on big hedge funds who are betting they will fall. All have notched massive gains – and drops – in recent days in extremely volatile trading. GameStop, AMC and other stocks were down sharply after Robinhood and other trading platforms restricted trading in them.

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood and other online trading platforms are moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors. Among the restrictions announced by Robinhood today, investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases. Critics of the moves are pushing back, including some members of Congress. New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, called Robinhood’s actions “unacceptable.” She says she would support a hearing to explore why the online brokerage is blocking small investors from buying stocks while hedge funds “are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has asked federal regulators to block multiple shareholder proposals addressing criticism of the company’s stances on curbing hate speech, diversity in hiring, workplace conditions and surveillance technologies. The Seattle Times reports that shareholders would not have an opportunity to vote on the proposals at the company’s shareholder meeting this year if the request is granted. Last year, none of the shareholders’ proposals were approved. The Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment on whether it planned to allow Amazon to drop the proposals from the shareholder meeting docket.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook is lambasting social media companies — without naming them — accusing them of prioritizing user attention and data collection at the cost of allowing and even rewarding dangerous conspiracies, extremism and polarization. The iPhone maker plans to roll out a new privacy control in the early spring to prevent iPhone apps from secretly shadowing people. The delay in its anticipated rollout aims to placate Facebook and other digital services that depend on such data surveillance to help sell ads. Although Apple didn’t provide a specific date, the general timetable disclosed Thursday means the update will come in the early spring.

LONDON (AP) — Facebook’s quasi-independent oversight board issued its first rulings on Thursday, overturning four of five decisions by the social network to take down questionable content. The social media giant set up the panel to rule on the thorniest issues about content on its platforms. In its initial batch of rulings, the board ordered Facebook to restore posts by users that the company said broke standards on adult nudity, hate speech, dangerous individuals and misinformation. The board agreed with only one of Facebook’s decisions, involving its takedown of a post with an ethnic slur.