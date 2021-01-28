Stocks regain some ground, Dems, no to GOP splitting up aid

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes clawed back some of the ground lost a day yesterday. Much of the market’s attention today remained glued to the wild swings in GameStop, AMC and handful of other stocks which online investors have been buying feverishly while calls are growing for regulators to step in to curb the speculative frenzy. The S&P rose 36.61 points, or 1%, to 3,787.38, lifting the benchmark index out of the red for the year. It had lost 2.6% a day earlier, its biggest drop since October. The Dow gained 300.19 points, or 1%, to 30,603.36. The Nasdaq added 66.56 points, or 0.5%, to 13,337.16. The Russel 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 2.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,106.61.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are rejecting a Republican pitch to split President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks. Democrats and the White House appear ready to leave their GOP opponents behind and push the sweeping economic and virus aid forward on their own. Despite Biden’s calls for unity, Democrats say the stubbornly high unemployment numbers and battered economy leave them unwilling to waste time courting Republican support or curbing the size of the package. The bill would offer money for vaccines, help reopen schools and give $1,400 direct payments to most Americans.

UNDATED (AP) — Novavax Inc. said today that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective, based on early findings from a British study. The shot also seems to work against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa, though not quite as well. The announcement comes amid worry about whether a variety of vaccines being rolled out around the world will be strong enough to protect against worrisome new variants – and also the world needs new types of shots to boost scarce supplies.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — About 200 American Eagle flights have been canceled because the planes are undergoing overdue inspections of their nose gear. The planes are operated by PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines. American said today that most of PSA’s 130 Bombardier jets were taken out of service for inspections of bolts on the nose gear. American says a few of the planes have been inspected and returned to service. American didn’t say how long it will take to inspect the remaining planes. American says it is trying to arrange new flights for displaced customers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week as the economy remains weighed by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.73% from 2.77% last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans ticked down to 2.20% from 2.21%. The U.S. economy shrank last year by the largest amount in 74 years despite the trillions in federal aid that flowed to American families and small businesses. The deep recession triggered by the pandemic that erupted 10 months ago left tens of millions of people jobless.