Global stocks tumble…GOP split rescue plan rejected

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock prices tumbled today amid worries about rising coronavirus cases, Wall Street volatility and U.S. economic aid plans. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 1%, Frankfurt’s DAX lost 1.1% and the CAC 40 in Paris tumbled 1.3%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.6% lower, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.6%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei shed 1.9%and the Kospi in Seoul tumbled 3%. S&P futures fell 1.2% and Dow futures are just over 1%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are rejecting a Republican pitch to split President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks. Democrats and the White House appear ready to leave their GOP opponents behind and push the sweeping economic and virus aid forward on their own. Despite Biden’s calls for unity, Democrats say the stubbornly high unemployment numbers and battered economy leave them unwilling to waste time courting Republican support or curbing the size of the package. The bill would offer money for vaccines, help reopen schools and give $1,400 direct payments to most Americans. Biden has been appealing directly to Republican and Democratic lawmakers while signaling his priority to press ahead.

BERLIN (AP) — New statistics show Germany’s job market performed unexpectedly well in January, though lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus continue to leave their mark on Europe’s largest economy. The Federal Labor Agency says the unemployment rate in January remained unchanged at 6% when adjusted for seasonal factors, with 41,000 fewer people out of work. Federal Labor Agency head Detlef Scheele says, “All in all, the labor market remained in robust condition in January.” But, he says “the measures meant to contain the coronavirus are leaving their mark.”

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court has ordered energy giant Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary to compensate two farmers for damage to their land caused by two oil leaks in 2004 and 2005. Today’s decision was a victory for environmentalists and Nigerians whose land was polluted by oil. The amount of compensation will be established at a later date. In another case, the court in The Hague ruled that sabotage was to blame for a leak in another village and that Shell was not liable. The decisions are the latest stage in a case that is breaking new legal ground in how far multinationals in the Netherlands can be held responsible for actions of their overseas subsidiaries.

BERLIN (AP) — The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company has been executed on charges of taking bribes in one of the most severe penalties imposed in a recent corruption case. The government says 58-year-old Lai Xiaomin (LY show-MIHN’), formerly of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was put to death by a court in the eastern city of Tianjin. The court ruled in January that the unusually severe penalty was justified because Lai took “especially enormous” bribes that exceeded 600 million yuan ($93 million) in one instance. Most death sentences imposed by Chinese courts are suspended for two years and usually are commuted to life. Death penalties without the chance of a reprieve are rare.