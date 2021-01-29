Stock indexes slip while GameStop soars

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop’s stock is back to the races, while the overall U.S. market is falling again, as the saga that’s captivated and confused Wall Street ramps up the drama. GameStop shot up more than 70% in early trading, clawing back most of its steep loss yesterday after Robinhood said it will allow customers to start buying some of the stock again. GameStop has been on a stupefying run this month and become the battleground where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against the financial elite.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers slowed their spending by 0.2% in December, cutting back for a second straight month. The decline reported today by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% drop in November. It’s the latest sign that consumers, whose spending is the primary driver of the U.S. economy, are hunkered down and avoiding traveling, shopping and dining out. Since making a brief bounce-back from the viral pandemic last spring, consumer spending has barely grown. Sales at retailers have declined for three straight months.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined slightly for the fourth straight month, but it was still a record high for December. The National Association of Realtors says its index of pending sales dipped 0.3% to 125.5 in December, an all-time high. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It was the fourth straight monthly decline, but contracts signings last month were up 21.4% over December 2019. Contract signings are considered a barometer of finalized purchases over the next one to two months.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose in the last quarter of the year as employers sought to hold the line on pay gains as the pandemic continues to rankle the economy. The Labor Department says U.S. workers’ total compensation rose 0.7% in the October-December quarter, an increase over the previous two quarters. For the year, wages and benefits grew 2.5%. The Labor Department’s Employment Cost Index measures pay changes for workers that keep their jobs. The data isn’t affected by the mass layoffs in the spring. Even though the gains were modest, they still outpaced 2020 inflation of 1.4%.

UNDATED (AP) — Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot. It’s not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Results show the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective against the most serious symptoms. The vaccine worked better in the U.S. compared to South Africa, where it was up against a tougher, mutated virus. The company says it will file an application for emergency use soon in the U.S., and then abroad. It expects to have some ready to ship as soon as authorities give the green light and supply 100 million doses to the U.S. by June.