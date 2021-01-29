Stocks slide, Biden releases new workplace guidelines

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank again as a speculative frenzy over GameStop and a handful of other stocks ramps up worries over how much damage an online revolt against Wall Street bigwigs can do to the broader market. The S&P fell 1.9% to 3,714.24. It ended the week with a 3.2% loss, its worst week in three months but the index is still up 13.6% since the end of October. GameStop soared nearly 70% today, continuing a saga that’s captivated and confused many on Wall Street. The Dow lost 620.74 points to 29,982.62, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 266.46 points to 13,070.69. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 32.97 points, or 1.6%, to 2,073.64.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning of a growing “cost of inaction” on his $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan. And the White House says the new administration is searching for “creative” ways to garner public support for a package that has gotten a cold shoulder from Senate Republicans. And at a time of deep polarization, Biden may struggle to convince Republican voters of the urgency at this particular moment after Congress already has approved $4 trillion in aid, including $900 billion last month.

UNDATED (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration released new workplace guidelines today that signaled a more proactive approach to protecting workers from the coronavirus. The new guidance from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration seeks to protect all types of workers, not just ones who are deemed to be at higher risk of contracting the virus depending on where they work. It asks employers to shield workers from retaliation if they complain about conditions, and sets up ways for them to voice complaints anonymously. The Biden administration is also considering issuing federal standards that would carry more legal weight, which labor advocates have been pushing for.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle hospitals rushed out COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of people in the middle of the night after a freezer they were being stored in failed. The Seattle Times reports that it’s not clear what caused the freezer failure Thursday night, but the UW Medical Center’s Northwest and Montlake campuses and Swedish Medical Center received hundreds of doses that needed to be used before they spoiled at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Word of the unexpected doses spread on social media, and a line of hopeful vaccine recipients snaked out the clinic door and through a parking lot at UW Medical Center-Northwest. Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association, says no doses were wasted.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal board has revealed that Puerto Rico’s government paid more than $28 million in salaries in recent months to people who no longer work for the U.S. territory’s Education Department, even after authorities last year flagged the practice as a problem. The admission came during a meeting today of the federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances. One board member called it “a total outrage.” The board first flagged the problem in late September, announcing it had contacted law enforcement agencies after discovering the Education Department paid more than $84 million in salaries to people from 2007 to 2020 who no longer worked there.