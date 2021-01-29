Wall Street slides while GameStop soars

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop’s stock is back to the races but the overall U.S. market is down as the saga that’s captivated and confused Wall Street ramps up the drama. GameStop shot up more than 70% in afternoon trading, clawing back most of yesterday’s steep loss, after Robinhood said it will allow customers to start buying some of the stock again. GameStop has been on a stupefying run this month and become the battleground where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against the financial elite.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s taking “creative steps” to get broader public support for its $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan. That’s as attempts to strike a deal with Republicans have led to concerns about delays in coronavirus relief. President Joe Biden and his new treasury secretary said Friday that the cost of doing too little is much greater than the cost of doing and spending too much. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden recognizes the importance of speaking directly to the American people about his plan for vaccinations and supporting the economy. But the pandemic has limited his ability to safely travel the country to drum up support.

UNDATED (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Biden administration hopes to begin vaccinating younger children by late spring or early summer. The government’s top public health expert says clinical studies to determine whether approved coronavirus vaccines are safe for younger children will begin in the “next couple of months.” The results could influence the debate over how to safely reopen public schools. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently given to health care workers, nursing home residents and older Americans weren’t tested on younger children. Biden has set a goal of reopening most schools in his first 100 days in office or near the end of April.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has introduced tighter rules on exports of COVID-19 vaccines that could hit shipments to nations like the United Kingdom. The move comes as the 27-nation bloc and AstraZeneca made public a heavily redacted version of their vaccine deal that’s at the heart of a dispute over the delivery schedule. The contract agreed to last year allows the EU’s member countries to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option for a further 100 million doses. The EU said it has invested $408 million to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s serum at four factories, but it lashed out at the British-Swedish drugmaker this week after it said it wouldn’t be able to deliver the 80 million doses that it hoped to provide initially.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s environmental agency is approving construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in the Great Lakes. State officials have awarded permits to Enbridge for the $500 million tunnel project. The company is resisting Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac (MAK’-ih-naw), which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. State officials say the tunnel is a separate issue from the fight over the existing line. They say Enbridge’s application for the project satisfied legal requirements. Another agency will decide whether to approve a new pipe to run through the tunnel, which is scheduled for completion in 2024. Federal approval also is needed.