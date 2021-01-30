Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended the week lower following a week of questions about future of COVID financial aid legislation, virus worries and the speculative frenzy over GameStop and a handful of other stocks. Worries have increased over how much damage an online revolt against Wall Street bigwigs can do to the broader market. For the week, the S&P was down 127.23 points, or 3.3%. The Dow was down 1,014.36 points, or 3.3%. The Nasdaq was down 472.37 points, or 3.5%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic push to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour has emerged as an early flashpoint in the fight for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The push to raise the wage is testing President Joe Biden’s ability to bridge Washington’s partisan divides. Some Republicans support exploring an increase in the minimum wage, but they are uneasy about $15 an hour and say such a big increase could lead to job losses. But Democrats appear poised to push ahead. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has not been raised since 2009.

UNDATED (AP) — The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office. The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off. Also, people must wear masks at transportation hubs such as airports, train and subway stations, bus and ferry terminals, and seaports. The order prompts drivers, conductors and crew members to only transport people who are wearing masks.

UNDATED (AP) — A West Virginia news publisher has filed an antitrust suit against Google and Facebook, who together receive roughly half of all digital ad dollars in the U.S. and are facing antitrust charges from federal and state authorities. The company, HD Media claims Google has so monopolized the online ad market that “it threatens the extinction of local newspapers across the country.” The suit also alleges that Google and Facebook conspired to further their dominance with a secret agreement, referring to a suit filed by 10 Republican attorneys general in December.

NEW YORK (AP) — Toys R Us is retrenching once again. The only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain have now closed. The Toys R Us store at the Galleria mall in Houston shuttered on Jan. 15, while the one at New Jersey’s Garden State Plaza closed Tuesday. That’s according to Tru Kids, a new entity formed when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during the iconic chain’s liquidation in 2018. The company says it is looking at new options for reopening but declined to offer specifics.