Global stocks higher…Budget talk at the WH

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose today after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to increase supplies to Europe amid rising worries about the disease. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.6%, Frankfurt’s DAX opened 0.9% higher and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.8%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.6% higher and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1.6%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2.1% and the Kospi in Seoul surged 2.7%. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P futures are higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet today with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of what he is seeking in coronavirus aid. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that Biden has spoken with the leader of the group, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. The invitation to the White House came hours after the lawmakers had sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes. Congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The jobless rate held steady in the eurozone in December at 8.3%. The figure was unchanged from November as government furlough programs are continuing to prevent layoffs. Economists caution that while that has been positive for the eurozone it can’t last forever. The jobless rate doesn’t tell the whole story because it doesn’t count people who have dropped out of the workforce, for example to take care of children at home because schools are closed. Overall, the 19 countries that use the euro have seen a deep recession, estimated at a 7.8% fall in output in 2020. Official figures on that are out on Tuesday.

BEIJING (AP) — Companies that are part of HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate that says creditors want it declared bankrupt after a global acquisition spree, want to recover as much as $15 billion that might have been paid out improperly to major shareholders or to other companies. The announcements highlight the tangled finances of HNA, the latest in a series of Chinese would-be global conglomerates that are struggling with debt after explosive growth. HNA’s status was unclear three days after it said creditors asked a court to declare it bankrupt because it couldn’t pay its debts.

TOKYO(AP) — Nintendo Co. is reporting its profit for the first three fiscal quarters nearly doubled as people around the world stayed home for the pandemic and turned to playing games. The Japanese video-game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises reports that its April-December profit surged to $3.6 billion. Nintendo’s nine-month sales jumped 37% to $13 billion. The October-December quarter is always crucial for Nintendo because of year-end holiday shopping.