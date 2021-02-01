Stocks gain…Trade battle…Global joy ride

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, recovering some of the ground they lost last week in their biggest weekly drop since October. The S&P rose 1.6%. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds. Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. Hopes for aid, along with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P and other major indexes to record highs. T

NEW YORK (AP) — The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high. Silver futures jumped more than 9% on Monday to $29.42 per ounce following strong gains over the weekend. Some analysts called price jump the latest assault by the smaller investors who sent GameStop soaring recently. But many of those same traders instead called it a trap set by hedge funds to divert their attention away from GameStop, as the saga captivating Wall Street gets even more dramatic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting with a group of 10 Republican senators who’ve proposed $618 billion in coronavirus aid, about a third of what he’s seeking. The Republicans propose slimmer benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says there’s “obviously a big gap.” But she said Biden is interested in exchanging ideas. The White House invitation came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes. Democrats pushed ahead to lay the groundwork for passage without relying on Republican support.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is reporting its first case of a coronavirus variant that emerged in South Africa. Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says the case was found in the Peel region and the person does not have a known history of travel or any known contact with someone who has traveled. Viruses constantly mutate but scientists are primarily concerned with the emergence of three that researchers believe may spread more easily. Another variant first reported in the United Kingdom was previously confirmed in Canada. The variant first found in South Africa was detected in October. Since then, it has been found in at least 30 other countries including the U.S.

CAPE CANEVERAL (AP) — A U.S. billionaire is buying an entire SpaceX flight for himself and three people to circle the globe. The deal announced Monday is the latest for private space travel. Pennsylvania entrepreneur Jared Isaacman aims to use the trip to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At the same time, he’ll be fulfilling a dream to fly in space. He’s offering the three other seats in the SpaceX capsule to a St. Jude’s health care worker, a donor to St. Jude’s and a customer who uses his credit card processing business. The orbital mission is planned for October.