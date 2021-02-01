Stocks up modestly…CBO forecasts 4.6 growth…Less beer

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were modestly higher in morning trading, following a bumpy week that left the market with its worst weekly loss since October. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds. Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. Hopes for aid, along with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes to record highs. Silver rose 8% after traders who drove up GameStop turned their attention to metals.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office expects the U.S. economy will grow at a 4.6% annual rate this year, but that employment won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. The 10-year outlook says the economic recovery from the coronavirus has been boosted by an unprecedented wave of government spending to combat the outbreak. While the growth estimates suggest a quick snapback in gross domestic product, the CBO shows that hiring will lag as consumer spending returns and employers become more comfortable with adding workers.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Americans’ desire to get outdoors during the pandemic despite the winter cold is creating a season unlike any in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry. From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. And the rental fleets are booked up. The International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association said U.S. represents the world’s biggest market for snowmobiles and Canada isn’t far behind. Together they account for more than $30 billion in annual sales.

DALLAS (AP) — Major League Baseball consultant Theo Epstein has been hired by a financial firm that advises on investments in sports teams. He will keep his MLB job. Arctos Sports says Epstein will be involved in sourcing, underwriting, diligence and product development. The company is a private equity platform dedicated to the professional sports industry and team owners. Epstein has said he would not take a job with a baseball team for the 2021 season. MLB hired the former Red Sox and Cubs executive last month as a consultant for on-field matters who will evaluate possible rule changes.

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show that beer sales in Germany were down 5.5% last year, dragged lower by lengthy closures of bars and restaurants in the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Statistical Office says German-based breweries and distributors sold 2.3 billion gallons of beer last year. German beer sales have been declining for years as a result of health concerns and other factors. They have now fallen 22.3% since 1993. But last year’s drop was unusually sharp, and a month-by-month breakdown pointed to the impact of coronavirus restrictions.