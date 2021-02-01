Wall Street up…Construction spending up moderately

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are modestly higher in early trading today, following the bumpy week that left the market with its worst weekly loss since October. At 10:41 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 30 points, to 3,744. The Dow was up 122 points, to 30,104. And the Nasdaq was up 166 points, to 13,237.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose a moderate 1% in December as strength in home building offset continued weakness in nonresidential construction. The Commerce Department reports that the December increase followed a 1.1% gain in November. Last month’s strength came from a 3.1% jump in spending on residential projects with spending on single-family homes surging by 5.8%. The rise in home building offset a 1.7% decline in nonresidential construction which had declines in hotel and motel construction and in the category that includes shopping centers.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — American factories grew in January, but at slower pace than the previous month. The Institute for Supply Management reports that its gauge of manufacturing activity fell to 58.7% in January from 60.7% the previous month. The December reading was the index’s highest since it stood at 60.8% in August 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The January figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the eighth straight month after contracting in March, April, and May. The U.S. economy was broadsided by the coronavirus outbreak from April through June, but since then manufacturing has largely recovered.

LONDON (AP) — The price of silver is rallying as the online trading movement fueling the rise of unloved shares like GameStop took a shine to the precious metal. Silver futures jumped more than 10% today, after briefly rising above $30 an ounce early trading, following strong gains over the weekend. On Twitter, #silversqueeze was trending as investors turned their attention to the latest market strategy to emerge from the “WallStreetBets” forum on Reddit. The online army of Reddit traders have over the past week rallied to defend out-of-favor companies such as Gamestop and AMC, defeating hedge funds that had bet the shares would fall by selling them short, in a stunning reversal of financial power transfixing Wall Street.

LONDON (AP) — Online fashion seller ASOS has bought Topshop, which once boasted designs by Kate Moss and Beyonce, along with three other brands for 265 million pounds ($363 million) as rivals scoop up bargains after the collapse of Britain’s Arcadia retail group. The deal puts thousands of jobs at risk because Asos acquired the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge’s and HIIT brands but none of their stores. ASOS says it plans to keep only about 300 of the brands’ employees. In addition to the purchase price, ASOS will pay 30 million pounds for pre-ordered stock.