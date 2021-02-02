Broader stock market rises, but GameStop and AMC crumble

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. indexes are broadly higher in afternoon trading, while GameStop and other stocks that have been on wild swings recently turned sharply lower. The S&P 500 added 1.7%, building on its gains from a day earlier. GameStop sank 53.9% in its latest bout of extreme volatility, and AMC Entertainment fell 42.3%. Several Big Tech companies were among the winners, as were several energy companies including Exxon Mobil and Marathon Petroleum, both of which reported better results than analysts were expecting. UPS rose after reporting record revenue. Treasury yields rose, as did crude oil prices.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market has been on a nearly nonstop rip higher since March, surging roughly 70% to record heights. Now, even the pros on Wall Street are asking if stock prices have shot too high. Wall Street was always quick to justify the climb, even as the pandemic took its toll on people’s health and the economy. But some of the market’s recent, huge moves have become more difficult to explain, and it’s not just the maniacal swings for GameStop and some other stocks. That has some investors openly debating whether the market is in a bubble, after months of batting away the possibility.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear. The White House coronavirus coordinator says the government will initially ship about 1 million doses to some 6,500 pharmacies around the country, starting next week. That’s expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production. Drug stores have become a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines, and the industry is capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people monthly.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers. The Federal Trade Commission says that for more than two years, Amazon didn’t pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so. The FTC said Amazon didn’t stop taking the money until 2019, when the company found out about the FTC’s investigation. The online shopping giant will pay $61.7 million to settle the charges, which the FTC said will go back to drivers.

DETROIT (AP) — After refusing a request from U.S. safety regulators, Tesla has now agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because the large touch screens can go dark. The electric car company says it will recall certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs to fix the problem. The failing touch screens can disable the backup cameras and cause the windshield defrosters to malfunction. Last month the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the process of taking Tesla to court to force the recall. But Tesla agreed to the recall after getting a letter from the agency. The recall was detailed in documents posted today on the agency’s website.