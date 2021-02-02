Global stocks higher…COVID relief talks continue

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks followed Wall Street higher today after President Joe Biden invited Republicans to a meeting to discuss economic aid, while silver eased off an eight-year high. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2%, Frankfurt’s DAX opened up 0.8% and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 1.2%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.8% higher, the Nikkei in Tokyo advanced 1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 2.1% and the Kospi in Seoul was 1.3% higher. On Wall Street, S&P and Dow futures are both up 0.7%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Republican senators he’s unwilling to settle on too small a coronavirus aid package after meeting for two hours over their slimmed down proposal. Their $618 billion plan is about a third of what he’s seeking. The Republicans are looking at fewer and smaller benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples. Maine Sen. Susan Collins says the meeting at the White House Monday resulted in no compromise on differences. But she and the other Republicans say there was agreement to keep discussions going.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European economy shrank by a smaller than expected 0.7% in the last three months of 2020. Businesses in France and Germany weathered a renewed round of anti-COVID-19 lockdowns somewhat better than expected. For the full year, the eurozone saw a steep decline of 6.8%. The official figures published today by the Eurostat statistics agency were better than experts had expected. That doesn’t change a subdued outlook for the coming year as the 19 countries that use the euro are not expected to fully recover from the pandemic until 2022, well after the U.S. and China.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it plans to expand its manufacturing presence in South Africa, spending roughly $1 billion and adding 1,200 jobs over the coming years. The $1 billion, or 15.8 billion rand, investment is the largest the U.S. automaker has made in South Africa in its 97-year history in the country. Ford says the manufacturing investments will go toward production of the new Ford Ranger pickup truck. Roughly $686 million will be used to upgrade the company’s Silverton assembly plant, while the rest is set for upgrading manufacturing capabilities at Ford suppliers in the region.

BERLIN (AP) — Energy technology company Siemens Energy says it plans to shed 7,800 jobs worldwide by 2025 as part of a drive to cut costs. The company, which was spun off last year by German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG, currently has more than 90,000 employees around the world. It says that “optimized processes, leaner structures, the reduction of overcapacities and portfolio adjustments” will result in some 7,800 jobs going in its gas and power segment, around three-quarters of them in management, administration and sales. The plans call for 3,000 jobs to be cut in Germany, 1,700 in the United States and 3,100 at other locations worldwide.