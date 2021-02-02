Stocks advance…Bezos steps down…Tesla agrees to recall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, adding to the market’s gains from a day earlier with solid contributions from Big Tech companies, banks and other sectors. The S&P rose 1.4%, while the Dow and the Nasdaq each rose 1.6%. GameStop plunged 60% in the latest wild swing for the stock and several others that have become caught up in a speculative frenzy by online traders seeking to inflict damage on Wall Street hedge funds who bet the stocks would fall. UPS rose after reporting record revenue. Treasury yields rose, as did crude oil prices.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman. Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Senate Democrats on a private call Tuesday that a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan is insufficient. Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to take bold action to address the pandemic and economic crisis. Senate Democrats voted Tuesday on a first step toward approving Biden’s plan with or without Republican votes. The procedural vote launches a lengthy budget process toward passage by March. Biden told Republican senators late Monday he’s unwilling to settle on too small a coronavirus aid package after meeting for two hours over their slimmed-down $618 billion proposal.

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says France will only give the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people under age 65. The government’s health advisory body on Tuesday cited a lack of sufficient data about the vaccine’s effectiveness in older people. The decision could shake up France’s vaccination strategy because the country has prioritized nursing home residents and people over 75. Macron said France still aims to offer the vaccine to anyone who wants it by the end of the summer. The French guidance differs from that given by the European Medicines Agency, which authorized AstraZeneca’s vaccine for use in all adults.

DETROIT (AP) — After refusing a request from U.S. safety regulators, Tesla has now agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because their large touch screens can go dark. The electric car company says it will recall certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs to fix the problem. The failing touch screens can disable the backup cameras and cause the windshield defrosters to malfunction. Last month the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the process of taking Tesla to court to force the recall.