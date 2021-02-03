Stocks modestly higher, Oil, gold, silver up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading with modest gains today, as investors focused on some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies while remaining cautiously optimistic that Washington will deliver more economic stimulus. The S&P inched up 0.1% after swinging between a gain of 0.6% and a loss of 0.3%. Energy, communications and financial stocks helped lift the market. Those gains were primarily kept in check by declines in companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks. Treasury yields and oil prices rose.

UNDATED (AP) — Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 93 cents to $55.69 a barrel today. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1 to $58.46 a barrel. Gold for April delivery rose $1.70 to $1,835.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 49 cents to $26.89 an ounce.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is signaling he’s open to changes in his COVID rescue plan but wants Democrats to “go big” and Congress to act quickly. The president had discussions y with both House and Senate Democrats today. He says his proposal for $1,400 direct payments to Americans must stay in the bill. But he’s open to lowering the income threshold to qualify. Biden has panned a slimmer Republican alternative as insufficient. But he’s expressing confidence he’ll win some Republican support.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring has weakened for six straight months. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost since the coronavirus struck. And this week, the Congressional Budget Office forecast that employment won’t regain its pre-pandemic level until 2024. And yet a hopeful view is gaining steam that as vaccinations reach a critical mass in the United States, perhaps around midyear, the economy and the job market will strengthen much more quickly than they did after previous recessions. For now, though, the economy’s rebound has been highly unequal. The unemployment rate for the poorest one-quarter of Americans is roughly four times the rate of the richest one-quarter.

UNDATED (AP) — Even after long-time Amazon executive Andy Jassy becomes CEO, founder Jeff Bezos will remain the company’s largest shareholder while taking on the role of executive chairman. That’s a title typically given to someone who intends to remain deeply involved key decisions. And Bezos has signaled his desire to keep coming up with new product ideas. He reassured investors that the executive who built Amazon into a $1.7 trillion goliath will be sticking around. Shares of Amazon dropped 2% even though the company reported a huge rise in quarterly profits.