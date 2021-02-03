Stocks move higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors turn their focus to some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies and hopes for getting more economic stimulus passed in Washington. Traders also continue to watch shares of companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which have been targets of a community of online investors seeking to push them higher at the expense of hedge funds who bet the stocks would fall. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, jumped after reporting a blowout quarter as its digital advertising machine regained momentum. Treasury yields rose.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is telling House Democrats he’s not married to all the specifics of the $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan. But he wants them to “go big” and not let the size or scope shrink. Biden delivered private remarks to the Democratic caucus today and followed with a meeting with Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and top senators at the White House. Biden says his proposed $1,400 direct payments to Americans must stay in the bill. Biden has panned a slimmer Republican alternative as insufficient. But he’s confident he will win GOP support. He’s told Democrats he’s “got your backs” as Congress prepares for votes on the sweeping deal.

LONDON (AP) — Researchers from Oxford University say AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine does more than protect people from falling seriously ill, it also appears to reduce transmission of the virus. The study suggests a single dose of the AstraZeneca formula provides a high level of protection for 12 weeks. The preliminary findings could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot so that more people can get a first dose. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, dismissed deliberately delaying second shots. He says the U.S. will “go by the science” and data from clinical trials. Doses of the Pifzer and Moderna vaccines used in the U.S. are to be given three and four weeks apart.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government is developing a digital passport that would show whether people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The idea is that the passport would allow people to travel and could help the government ease restrictions on public life. Denmark’s finance minister says it’s crucial for to be able to restart Danish society so that companies can get back on track. The EU says it is looking into various proposals for similar systems to help travel.

UNDATED (AP) — Anheuser-Busch says it’s investing $1 billion over the next two years to modernize its U.S. facilities. Nearly half that amount will go to the company’s 12 major U.S. breweries. Anheuser-Busch said it will spend $100 million for new can lines and $100 million on solar panel installation and other sustainability measures. It also plans to spend $50 million to increase its seltzer brewing capabilities. U.S. sales of hard seltzers like White Claw and Bon Viv __ which is made by Anheuser-Busch __ have grown rapidly in recent years even as beer sales have declined.