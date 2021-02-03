Stocks open with modest gains

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes are modestly higher on Wall Street as investors turn their focus to some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies and hopes for getting more economic stimulus passed in Washington. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off two days of solid gains. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, jumped more than 6% after reporting a blowout quarter as its digital advertising machine regained momentum. Amazon also reported huge profit gains but its stock was little changed. The online behemoth announced yesterday that Jeff Bezos was stepping aside as CEO.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The services sector, where most Americans work, operated in January at the highest level in almost two years. The Institute for Supply Management reports that activity in the services sector climbed to a reading of 58.7% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, up a full percentage point from the December reading of 57.7%. This was the highest reading since February 2019 when the index was at 58.8%. The January performance represented the eighth straight month of growth after sharp declines last spring when the economy was leveled by a global pandemic.

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has built on its recent dominance at scooping up Golden Globe TV nominations, getting 20 nods today — nearly three times as many as its closest competitor, HBO. Netflix, which beat its own record of 17 TV nominations from last year, secured three out of the five nominations for best drama TV series — “The Crown,” “Ozark” and “Ratched” — and four of the five acting nods for best actress in that category for Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Laura Linney and Sarah Paulson. HBO Max scored nominations with “Lovecraft Country” and “The Flight Attendant,” which also earned “The Big Bang Theory” veteran Kaley Cuoco her first Globe nod.

UNDATED (AP) — Jeff Bezos is stepping down later this year as Amazon CEO, a role he’s had since founding the company nearly 30 years ago. But he appears likely to keep identifying new frontiers for the world’s dominant e-commerce company. His successor, meanwhile, gets to deal with escalating efforts to curtail its power. Even after long-time Amazon executive Andy Jassy becomes CEO, Bezos will remain the company’s largest shareholder while taking on the role of executive chairman. That’s a title typically given to someone that intends to remain deeply involved key decisions. And Bezos signaled his desire to keep coming up with new product ideas, reassuring investors that the executive who built Amazon into a $1.7 trillion goliath will be sticking around.

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N.-backed program to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to the neediest people worldwide has announced plans for an initial distribution of some 100 million doses by the end of March and more than 200 million more by the end of June. The COVAX Facility said today that nearly all of the doses expected to go to dozens of countries will come from British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and its partner, the Serum Institute of India. Another 1.2 million doses of the vaccine from U.S.-based Pfizer (FY’-zur) and German partner BioNTech (by-AHN’-tehk) are expected to be shared by 18 countries during the first quarter of the year.