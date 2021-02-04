Stocks higher, Ford posts loss but eyes electric

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street today, helped by strong company earnings as well as optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for the millions of Americans who need it. The S&P rose 1.1%, to 3,871.74, another record high. The Dow also rose 1.1%, to 31,055.86. The technology-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%, to 13,777.74, also an all-time high. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 2%, to 2,202.42. All three major U.S. indexes are on pace for weekly gains above 3%.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. lost $1.28 billion last year as it dealt with the coronavirus pandemic that forced it to shut down U.S. factories for about two months. But the automaker said today that it is generating strong cash flow and will go all-in on electric vehicles. Ford said it would now spend at least $22 billion developing them through 2025, nearly double what it previously announced. Ford also lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding one-time items it made 34 cents per share, according to FactSet. That beat Wall Street expectations of a 7-cent-per-share loss.

NEW YORK (AP) — Three business partners in a Manhattan-based private equity firm have been charged in a high-stakes scheme to use clients’ money to cover fake returns. Federal and state authorities said today that the defendants had raised more than $1.7 billion by creating an “aura of success” with GPB Capital Holdings and related fraudulent entities New York officials were seeking $700 in restitution for 1,400 investors. A lawyer for one of the defendants said he would plead not guilty.

NEW YORK (AP) — A fund set up to provide money to victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein has abruptly suspended payouts, saying it has temporarily run out of funds. The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program said that uncertainty about the liquidity of estate assets needed to finance the payouts made it necessary to stop payments until at least late March. The fund, though, will continue to process applications but will wait to make compensation determinations. According to the statement, the program’s 150 claims to date have far exceeded expectations. It said it has paid out over $50 million to eligible claimants.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian mining giant Vale signed a settlement deal today to pay $7 billion two years after a dam rupture that killed more than 270 people. The settlement will compensate families of victims and fund projects throughout the affected area in Brazil. The collapse of a dam at Vale’s iron ore mining complex on January 2019 unleashed a destructive torrent of mining waste, burying the equivalent of 300 soccer fields under thick mud. Authorities say 11 people are still missing.