Stocks rise…Jobless claims drop but remain high

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street, helped by strong company earnings as well as optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for the millions of Americans who need it. All three main indexes are on pace for weekly gains above 3%. It’s an encouraging start to February after a late January fade amid worries about the timing and scope of another round of stimulus spending and unease over the effectiveness of the government’s coronavirus vaccine distribution.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell to 779,000 last week. That’s the lowest in two months but still a historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people continue to lose jobs to the viral pandemic. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession. The Labor Department says last week’s number is down from 812,000 the previous week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity in the October-December quarter fell by the largest amount in 39 years as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the labor market. The Labor Department says productivity dropped at a 4.8% rate in the fourth quarter after rising strongly in the two previous quarters. The decline was the biggest quarterly setback since a 5.1% rate of decline in the second quarter of 1981. Labor costs rose at an annual rate of 6.8% in the fourth quarter after having fallen at a 7% rate in the third quarter.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says America has some “tough months ahead” in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and for that reason it is critical that Congress pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package. In her first public interview since becoming Treasury secretary last week, Yellen said that President Biden was would willing to cooperate with Republicans to pass the measure on a bipartisan basis. However, Democrats in Congress have signaled that if they do not line up GOP support, they are prepared to pass the measure with only Democratic support.

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing says it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology security. The move is expected to eliminate Boeing 600 jobs. The Seattle Times reports that the company has told employees that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company’s IT staff. Most of the affected employees are not unionized and must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off. Boeing declined to provide a breakdown of the affected jobs by state.