Stocks rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, helped by strong company earnings as well as optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus. All three major U.S. indexes are on pace for weekly gains above 3%, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January. Volatility spiked last month amid worries about the timing and scope of another round of stimulus spending by the Biden administration and unease over the effectiveness of the government’s coronavirus vaccine distribution.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new survey says people who moved because of the pandemic in the fall were more likely to cite financial stress as their top reason compared with those who moved in the spring, when fear of catching the virus was the most important reason. The Pew Research Center survey released today finds that 5% of U.S. adults moved decease of COVID-19 in November compared with 3% in June. Among those who moved because of COVID-19, a third in November cited financial reasons, such as a job loss, compared with 18% of those in June. Some 12% of movers say the reason was too many COVID-19 restrictions.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is banning all cruise vessels in Canadian waters until Feb. 28, 2022. The country’s transport minister says cruise vessels carrying 100 or more people will remain prohibited from operating in Canadian waters because they pose a risk to health care systems. Vessels carrying more than 12 people are still prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters. Those who do not comply are subject to fines. The temporary measures were scheduled to end later this month.

MIAMI (AP) — A voting technology company is suing Fox News, three of its top hosts, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for $2.7 billion, charging that the defendants conspired to spread false claims that the company helped steal the U.S. presidential election away from former President Donald Trump. The cable-news network and its hosts allegedly aired 13 reports falsely stating or implying that Smartmatic stole the 2020 vote in cahoots with Venezuela’s socialist government. A Smartmatic rival, Dominion Voting Systems, was also ensnared in Trump’s baseless effort to overturn the election, and on Jan. 25 sued former Trump lawyers Giuliani and Powell for $1.6 billion.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge says U.S. officials downplayed climate change impacts and other environmental costs from the expansion of a massive coal mine near the Montana-Wyoming border. U.S. District Judge Susan Watters says that under former President Donald Trump, officials played up the economic benefits of the Spring Creek Mine expansion but failed to consider the society-wide impacts of climate change. Spring Creek is Montana’s largest coal mine. Environmentalists said the case could show how far the administration of President Joe Biden is willing to go to unwind decisions made under his predecessors. Biden has ordered agencies to account for the full costs of emitting greenhouse gases.