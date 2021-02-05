Stocks higher, Dec. borrowing up, Nursing home cases drop

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed out a winning week with their fifth gain in a row today and their biggest weekly increase since November. The S&P rose 0.4% to 3,886.83 and ended the week 4.6% higher. Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose. The market has been heading higher since the beginning of the month as hopes build that Washington will come through with more support for the economy, and that the steady rollout of vaccines will get on a more even footing over time. The Dow rose 0.3%, to 31,148.24. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%, to 13,856.30.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers increased their borrowing in December by $9.7 billion, as Americans took out loans to buy autos or finance their educations. But credit card use declined for the third-consecutive month. The Federal Reserve reported today that the rise in total borrowing in December was down from a gain of $13.9 billion in November. The category that includes credit cards fell by $2.95 billion in December. That category has been up only three months out of the past year as households eased off on their borrowing in the midst of a pandemic-induced recession. Consumer borrowing is a closely watched indicator of the willingness of households to borrow to bolster their spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

UNDATED (AP) — In the commodities markets, the benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 62 cents to $56.85 a barrel today. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $1.65 a gallon. Gold for April delivery rose $21.80 to $1,81 3 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 79 cents to $27.02 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.63 a pound.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (AP) — Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities over the past few weeks. Some 2,000 nursing homes are now virus-free, or about 13% nationally, according to an industry group, and many are dealing with far fewer cases than before. Data from about 800 nursing homes shows that cases among residents fell by 48% at homes where immunizations had occurred, compared to a 21% decline at non-vaccinated facilities nearby. Meanwhile, cases among employees dropped by 33% at vaccinated homes, compared to 18% at non-vaccinated facilities.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the rest of the league’s 30 stadiums available for COVID-19 vaccination sites. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the offer to President Joe Biden in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. There are already seven NFL stadiums serving as vaccine sites. They are in Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami and New England. Goodell says stadiums can prepared quickly because of previous use as virus testing centers and election sites. Goodell says the offer on vaccination sites was made in conjunction with the NFL inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the Super Bowl for free Sunday when Tampa Bay hosts Kansas City.