Stocks rise despite dismal jobs report

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in early trading on Wall Street, even after the government reported the latest grim figures on the economy. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, keeping it on track for its biggest weekly gain since November. Investors remain hopeful that continuing vaccinations will help the economy get on a more even footing over time. They’re also hopeful that more help for the economy is on the way from Washington. Overnight the Senate narrowly passed a measure that will fast-track aid. Treasury yields rose again.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, a sign that that the coronavirus pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession. The drop follows a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April. The unemployment rate for January fell sharply to 6.3%, but the Labor Department says about half the drop occurred because some of those out of work found jobs, while others stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose 18% last year to $679 billion, the highest since 2008, as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce and confounded then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to rebalance America’s trade with the rest of the world. The Commerce Department says the gap between the value of the goods and services the United States sells abroad and what it buys climbed from $577 billion in 2019. Exports skidded 16% to $2.1 trillion, and imports fell 9.5% to $2.8 trillion. As president, Trump sought to narrow the gap by imposing taxes on imported goods on a scale unseen since the trade wars of the 1930s.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved a measure that would let Democrats push through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast her first tie-breaking vote. Democrats in the chamber applauded after Harris announced the 51-50 vote early this morning. The action came after a grueling all-night session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the contours of the eventual COVID-19 aid bill. The budget now returns to the House, where it will have to be approved again due to the changes made by the Senate.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Canada’s latest move to block cruise ships is likely to hurt Alaska tourism for a second straight year. Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships of more than 100 passengers until next February. The ban had been set to expire at the end of this month. Most large cruise ships visiting Alaska are registered in foreign countries, and U.S. law prohibits foreign-registered ships from sailing between two American ports without stopping at a foreign port between. Large cruise ships bound for Alaska either begin voyages in Canada or stop there on the way.