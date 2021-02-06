Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed out a winning week with their fifth gain in a row Friday and their biggest weekly increase since November. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and ended the week 4.6% higher. Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose. The market has been heading higher since the beginning of the month as hopes build that Washington will come through with more support for the economy, and that the steady rollout of vaccines will get the economy on a more even footing over time.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers barely added jobs last month, underscoring the viral pandemic’s ongoing grip on the economy and likely adding momentum to the Biden administration’s push for a bold rescue aid package. The increase of just 49,000 positions in January made scarcely any dent in the nearly 10 million jobs that remain lost since the virus intensified nearly a year ago. The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has laid out his case for moving fast and without Republicans to pass $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, but he is conceding that a key element of his plan — hiking the minimum wage to $15 per hour — is unlikely to become law. The stakes for the county and economy were amplified Friday morning with the release of January’s jobs report, which showed that hiring had stalled to a pace that could hinder a return to full employment for several years. Earlier in the day Senate Democrats cast a decisive vote to muscle the plan through the chamber without Republican support.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is promising Black business executives that it plans to make sure that the government’s economic support programs are able to reach minority-owned businesses. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen say the new administration intends to address problems in delivering aid to minority businesses in the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to small businesses that can be forgiven as long as the businesses retain their employees or hire them back. Harris and Yellen spoke Friday at a virtual meeting with officials representing some of the 140 chapters of the Black Chambers of Commerce around the country.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a Nabisco plant in New Jersey will close for good by summer’s end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs. The plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, produces baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams, filling a portion of Route 208 with the smell of fresh-baked cookies. Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco’s parent company, had said in November that closure of the plant was under consideration. Mayor Kurt Peluso said local officials were told Thursday that the plant will shut in late August or early September.