MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is ‘begging to be sued,’ Dominion says

Biz/Tech

As conservative media has largely abandoned false accusations that electronic voting companies conspired in an attempt to overturn election results, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has emerged as one of America’s most prominent voices still promoting that debunked conspiracy theory.

That could get him sued just like the right-wing media operations that once made those same claims.

“Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point we may well oblige him,” Michael Steel, spokesman for Dominion Voting Systems, told CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter on “Reliable Sources” Sunday.

Dominion and rival voting tech company Smartmatic have filed lawsuits against several right-wing media companies and personalities. That has led conservative media companies to make substantial changes to their coverage, including on-air corrections about electronic voting systems’ role in the 2020 elections and a near-halt of discussion about the topic. Fox Business recently announced it dumped top-rated Lou Dobbs from its lineup. Dobbs was one of Fox’s biggest promoters of voter fraud conspiracy theories.

That left Lindell, a fervent Trump supporter whose company is a prominent advertiser on conservative media, to pick up the mantle. Lindell paid OAN to air a documentary Friday that was filled with falsehoods about voting irregularities. OAN ran a disclaimer preceding the paid segment noting that it did not endorse the views Lindell espoused.

Lindell went on rival Newsmax last week to promote his documentary, and anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly tried to cut off Lindell when he began discussing some of the false allegations.

“We have all this election fraud with these Dominion machines,” Lindell said during the interview. “We have 100% proof.”

Sellers quickly interjected, reading off a statement that said: “While there were some clear evidence of some cases of voter fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view.”

Dominion has sent Lindell a letter warning that litigation is “imminent.” The pillow company executive told CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins last month that he welcomes a lawsuit from Dominion and has “100% evidence.”

While Dominion and Smartmatic didn’t collaborate on their respective lawsuits, Steel said, “I think we share the same goal, which is to get the truth and the facts out to the American people.”

Lindell, meanwhile, was banned from Twitter for spreading falsehoods about the election. Shortly after his personal account was banned, MyPillow’s Twitter account was permanently suspended from the social media platform. Several companies that had sold MyPillow, including Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, have taken MyPillow products off of their shelves.

The MyPillow CEO told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Bannon’s podcast Saturday that he is planning a lawsuit of his own against Smartmatic and Dominion.

Of that lawsuit, Steel said, “I think he’s trying to get ahead of the fact that he is spreading disinformation, spreading lies, and this latest quote-unquote documentary that he aired is nothing but the same old half-baked conspiracy theories repackaged — and the truth is catching up with him.”